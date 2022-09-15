 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron makes shocking revelation about his 2021 plastic surgery rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

File Footage

Zac Efron reveals new shocking details of his 2021 accident that led to massive transformation on his face sparking rumours that he’s gotten plastic surgery.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Baywatch actor said he “almost died” after he slipped and hit the corner of a fountain losing consciousness.

Discussing the speculations surrounding the cosmetic procedure done to his face, Efron said, “My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”

“It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good,” the actor added.

This comes a week after the star first opened up about the bizarre rumours of facial transformation in interview with Men's Health.

Efron explained that he was running with socks on when the nasty accident occurred while revealing that he woke up to “his chin bone hanging off his face.”

He went on to add that during the recovering from the injury, his facial muscles got “really big,” adding, "The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big.”

