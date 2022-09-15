 
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Piers Morgan: 'I will stop criticising Meghan Markle when she stops attacking royals'

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Piers Morgan will not stop his jibes at Meghan Markle unless she takes a back seat in attacking the royal family, he declares.

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Piers Morgan criticised the release of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir in light of the death of Queen.

He began "Prince Harry has not started yapping for two years. Him and his wife, nearly a week goes by without sticking the knife into the royal family and the monarchy. What do you mean he is got to have his say? He does not stop having his say.

"People say to me, what are you going to stop criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? When they stop attacking the royal family is my answer.

He added: "There is no such thing as someone's individual truth. When Meghan Markle talks about 'my truth,' it does not exist. There is the the truth, which are facts and then there is everything else. You don't have your own version of the truth."

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after stepping back as senior royals. The couple later accused the royal family of being racists while speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

