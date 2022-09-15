Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside

 
Sushmita Sen last featured in th web series Aarya
Sushmita Sen is coming up with a new web series which is yet-to-be-titled, the shooting process of which will begin soon.

Sen broke the news through her Instagram account as she posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning white gown and wrote: “Sun Set… Sun Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga.”

The moment the post came out, fans showered love on her, wrote beautiful comments and dropped heart emoticons.

Further details regarding the web series have not been disclosed yet.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen gained a lot of appreciation for her debut web series named Aarya, based on two season. Both the season were loved by the audience, reports PinkVilla

