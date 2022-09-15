Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup

Pakistan tennis team. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan tennis team is hopeful of creating history when it takes on higher-ranked Austria in their Davis Cup World Group I tie on Friday in Tulin, Austria.

The Pakistan team comprises Mohammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza along with the experienced duo of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aisam Qureshi.

The draws for the tie were finalised on Thursday and according to the draws, Shoaib and Muzammil will play the singles while Aisam and Aqeel Khan will pair up for the doubles tie.

Twenty-year-old Shoaib will open the tie with the first single game on Friday against ranked 137 Jurij Rodionov which will be followed by singles between Muzammil and Filip Misolic.

On Saturday, the 2nd day of the tie, Aisam and Aqeel will enter the court for their doubles tie against Alexender Erler and Lucas Miedler.

In reverse singles, Muzammil will take on Rodionov while Shoaib will be up against Misolic.

Ahead of the tie, the Pakistan team’s captain and experienced player Aisam told Geo that team is hopeful of creating history.

“We have prepared well for this tie, we’ve been here for a week and been training twice a day, our morale is very high as this will be a historical tie,” he said.

“Conditions are getting tough due to rain which has made the clay court a bit slower and it may suit the Austrian team. We will do our level best to give Austria a tough time and hopefully, we’ll be able to create history as well,” said Pakistan’s most successful tennis player.

Aisam added that the tie is also a good opportunity for youngsters like Muzammil and Shoaib who will get the opportunity to play against one of the best sides in Europe.