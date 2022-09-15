 
sports
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Pakistan tennis team. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistan tennis team. — Provided by the reporter 

KARACHI: Pakistan tennis team is hopeful of creating history when it takes on higher-ranked Austria in their Davis Cup World Group I tie on Friday in Tulin, Austria.

The Pakistan team comprises Mohammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza along with the experienced duo of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aisam Qureshi.

The draws for the tie were finalised on Thursday and according to the draws, Shoaib and Muzammil will play the singles while Aisam and Aqeel Khan will pair up for the doubles tie.

Twenty-year-old Shoaib will open the tie with the first single game on Friday against ranked 137 Jurij Rodionov which will be followed by singles between Muzammil and Filip Misolic.

On Saturday, the 2nd day of the tie, Aisam and Aqeel will enter the court for their doubles tie against Alexender Erler and Lucas Miedler.

In reverse singles, Muzammil will take on Rodionov while Shoaib will be up against Misolic.

Ahead of the tie, the Pakistan team’s captain and experienced player Aisam told Geo that team is hopeful of creating history.

“We have prepared well for this tie, we’ve been here for a week and been training twice a day, our morale is very high as this will be a historical tie,” he said.

“Conditions are getting tough due to rain which has made the clay court a bit slower and it may suit the Austrian team. We will do our level best to give Austria a tough time and hopefully, we’ll be able to create history as well,” said Pakistan’s most successful tennis player.

Aisam added that the tie is also a good opportunity for youngsters like Muzammil and Shoaib who will get the opportunity to play against one of the best sides in Europe.

More From Sports:

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation
Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'

Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'
Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection

Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection
Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement

Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement
English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan ring changes for Twenty20 World Cup

Afghanistan ring changes for Twenty20 World Cup

'Excited' Jos Buttler says England to give Pakistan hard time in T20I series

'Excited' Jos Buttler says England to give Pakistan hard time in T20I series
Naseem Shah 'humbled' to auction 'memorable sixes' bat to help flood victims

Naseem Shah 'humbled' to auction 'memorable sixes' bat to help flood victims
T20 World Cup: All tickets for hi-octane Pak vs Ind match sold out

T20 World Cup: All tickets for hi-octane Pak vs Ind match sold out
England cricket team in Pakistan after 17-year hiatus

England cricket team in Pakistan after 17-year hiatus
Pakistan's ex-elite umpire Asad Rauf dies aged 66

Pakistan's ex-elite umpire Asad Rauf dies aged 66

Latest

view all