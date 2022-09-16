 
Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

As millions of people mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, Kanye West chose to use the late monarch's picture to promote his Yeezy sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared an edited picture of the Queen wearing his brand.

Kanye West, who has not expressed sorrow over the monarch's death, posted the Queen's photo to his Instagram post without any caption.

His former wife Kim Kardashian was prominent among those who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth within hours after her death was announced.


