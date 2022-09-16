Kanye West getting 'madder' after Kim Kardashian snubs late night invite

Kanye West is feeling rejected by Kim Kardashian.

The ex-lovers, who are currently in New York due to their work commitments, are allegedly involved in a spat after Kim snubbed Ye's invite for a drink.

It is reported the SKIMS founder is upset over the rapper's il treatment of her mother, a reason which led her to deny dinner with her baby daddy.



A source told The Sun : "He called her up while there suggesting they do dinner - she told him her schedule was full.



"He wouldn't let it up and kept trying for a late night drink. That's made him even madder, because she's disrespected him according to his philosophy.

"But she knows it would just be more rants about schools, about the kids using social media."



Kanye is also upset because Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian were invited to Beyonce's birthday while he was snubbed.

One told the publication: "It was Kim and Khloe attending Beyonce's Birthday bash, and not Kanye - which really rubbed the rapper up the wrong way."

