Naomi Ackie embodies in trailer for Whitney Houston biopic: WATCH

The first trailer for the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, finally released on Thursday, September 16th.

Whitney Houston, the powerhouse singer, died in 2012 of an accidental drug overdose when she was 48.

Soundtracked to Houston’s hit song of the same name, the trailer shows British actress Naomi Ackie embodying the late singer. It gives a glimpse into how Houston got her start – when Arista Records' Clive Davis discovered her singing at a nightclub at the tender age of 19.

The trailer includes one of the most defining moments of Whitney's career – the 1991 Super Bowl where the Grammy winner belted out The Star-Spangled Banner.

“Fans can see Ackie embody the signature energy and light of Houston as she sings ‘how I want to sing’ and acts ‘how I want to be.’ As Ackie is seen climbing her way through the ranks of the industry, she is met with hurdles — from the pressure of her mother to her vocal style and music, which is at one point declared ‘not Black enough,” describes The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten, the upcoming biopic is being produced by music industry icon and executive Clive Davis.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.



