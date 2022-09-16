Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle considers returning to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is considering relocating back to UK with her family—husband Prince Harry and kids Archie and Lilibet.



Meghan is ready to return to Britain after receiving a warm welcome from the public during a walkabout at Queen’s tributes.

According to OK!, the former Suits actress is also slowly repairing her strained relationship with senior royals.

Royal expert Neil Sean said: “Meghan was ready and willing to meet the public.

"She was terrified about how the public might perceive her particularly over here in the UK but all those fears were pushed away very quickly.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sean further said, "Meghan now feels validated because the British people do like her.

"You can understand how this could be the case because there she is in a very delicate situation and there's the crowd happy to see her.

"For her now, what she really feels is that they are ready and willing to embrace their return at some point back to the UK.”