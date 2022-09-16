 
Friday Sep 16 2022
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Aima and Shahbaz started dating in 2019
Aima Baig has finally spoken up about her break-up speculations with Shahbaz Shigri. The couple has called off their engagement. 

Baig shared a lighthearted note on her Instagram story confirming her break-up with long term boyfriend turned fiancé' Shigri.

The Singer wrote: "Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time. Sometimes, shit happens and happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. but we both are doing good and fine so don't worry."

"I wanted to it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can chose their ways of expressing their feelings, that defines who they are from the inside."

"That's me, telling the truth to anyone wondering are they or are they not together? And the answer is Nope, me and Shahbaz are not together anymore. P.S no more "feeling sorry texts" please! We are doing just fine. Music is life, let's see where it takes us", she added.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri were in a relationship since 2019. They announced their engagement in July 2021. 

