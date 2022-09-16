Queen Elizabeth II used to watch ‘The Crown’ on projector: Matt Smith

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth II was apparently a fan of Netflix hit drama series The Crown as she used to watch it every Saturday on projector, claimed actor Matt Smith.



During an interview with NBC’s Today Show, the House of the Dragon star, who played young Prince Philip in season one and two of the acclaimed drama series, said he heard the Queen used to follow the show.

"I heard the queen had watched it," Smith said on the show. "And she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently."

However, the late Duke of Edinburgh was not fond of the show as the actor said, "I know that Philip definitely didn't [watched the show].”

“A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once, and he asked him," Smith explained. "My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal, he was like, 'Philip, I have to ask. Have you watched The Crown?'”

“And [he] apparently turned 'round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous,'" the actor added.

Despite the response, Smith says that during the course of filming the first two seasons of the show he 'fell in love with Phillip.'

'He was a real modernizer and really interesting. I fell in love with Philip really to be honest,' he said, adding that he thought Phillip and the Queen were 'a fabulous couple.'

'He loved her. He really made her laugh.'