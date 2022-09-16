 
Friday Sep 16 2022
David Beckham spotted waiting in queue to see Queen's coffin, pictures

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Former English footballer David Beckham has been spotted queuing in London as he joined thousands of mourners waiting to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The 47-year-old Manchester United star joined the crowd to pay respect to the late monarch. The queue had got long enough that further people were stopped from joining, with waits of hours expected.

Beckham was clicked in the background. He was seen smiling - wearing a black hat, as he joined the crowd at 2am, the Mirror reported.

Snaps and videos of Beckham went viral on social media after fellow members of the queue took picture the former footballer as he waited to pay his respects.

One Twitter user wrote, Beckham was 'just a few lines behind us in the snake.' Another tweeted, 'The Queue is now full of people trying to photograph David Beckham and forgetting to actually move onwards.”

“It's made me almost forget that we've been in The Queue almost TWELVE HOURS though,” wrote one internet user.

Other celebrities were also spotted in the queue, including TV presenter Susanna Reid.

