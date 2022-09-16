 
sports
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: PCB fails to market historic home T20I series against England

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Security Personal strand alert outside National Stadium on ahead of start England and Pakistan series — INP
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seemed to have failed in marketing the historic home T20I series against England.

With four days left for the much-anticipated Pakistan vs England T20I series, there are no signs of hype in the city.

Karachi's famous area Shahrah-e-Faisal usually gets hoardings at the earliest before any cricket series.

This time around, there are no hoardings or any sort of advertisement in the city. Geo Super contacted PCB in this regard, but they didn't respond on the matter.

On the other hand, Karachiites showed less interest in buying tickets for the matches.

According to a well-placed source in an online ticket-selling company, only the fourth T20I, which is scheduled for September 25 [Sunday], managed to attract fans but still, tickets are unsold.

"Weekday matches in Karachi are not in demand. The fourth match which is scheduled on Sunday has the interest of fans. Out of our quota of tickets, no match is sold out as of yet," the source told Geo Super.

National Stadium Karachi, which has a capacity of over 30,000 people, often suffered criticism for empty seats during international cricket.

