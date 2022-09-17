Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief

Ramiz Raja praised the current team. File photo

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja showered praise on the players of the Pakistan national team, saying the team has the world's most talented players.

PCB chief said this on Friday while interacting with cricket fans on social media. He said the performance this team has shown during the last 12 months is outstanding.

"Pakistan has the most effective fast bowling in the world."

Ramiz Raja said a new hope has arisen because of the current players of the national cricket team.

"I believe that, unlike football, a game cannot be controlled from the sidelines in cricket," he said.

He said it is difficult for a player to succeed in the game unless he is smart. "I would like the players to use their own brains," he said.

Technology is being used nowadays in sports, he said, calling upon the players to utilise technology too, but it shouldn't be their entire support.

Commending the cricket performances by Asif Ali, Ramiz Raja said he [Asif Ali] provided Pakistan with memorable victories on difficult occasions.

Asif Ali has got a special role, he said, adding, "I think his role should be further improved."

"We should accept the players who the captain believes are match-winners," said the PCB chief. "I myself have witnessed many players turning into accomplished performers owing to the motivation from the captain," he said.