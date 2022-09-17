 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Cara Delevingne pals worried and 'desperate', want to send her to rehab

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Cara Delevingne friends are seemingly taking decisions on behalf of the supermodel.

The 30-year-old has worried her girlfriends, who are now 'desperate' tp send her to rehab.

"Sources told the outlet that the supermodel’s pals are worried she is struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues," shares Page Six. 

Pictures have also circulated on the internet, showing Cara crying while speaking to one of her friends.

Cara Delevingne pals worried and desperate, want to send her to rehab

This comes after Cara's close friend, Margot Robbie, was spotted getting out of the model's Los Angeles home worried.

