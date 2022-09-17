Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively reportedly wanted to make a “statement” with her pregnancy announcement as she loves to flaunt and dressing up her baby bump.

The Age of Adaline star surprised the world with the announcement of her fourth pregnancy with hubby Ryan Reynolds during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

The star showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous shimmery golden mini dress on the red carpet following which she was “relieved” that the “secret” was finally out.

“Blake is relieved that the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” the insider told Us Weekly.

“She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing,” the source added.

Another source told People Magazine that Lively did not even tell her friends that she was expecting baby no. 4.

The one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood, Blake and Reynolds, are parents to three daughters James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, and Betty Reynolds.