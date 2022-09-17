 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

BLACKPINK Born Pink album sales set a new high record: Find out
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK made incredible sales history with their new album Born Pink.

On September 17, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK new album Born Pink sales surpassed over one million copies on the first day of its release.

Born Pink sold an outstanding total of 1,011,266 copies, according to Hanteo Chart.

BLACKPINK second studio album Born Pink featuring title track Shut Down both are shot to the top of music charts all around the world.

After this latest achievement, BLACKPINK overtakes SEVENTEEN and BTS with the third-highest first-day sales overall.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral
'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout
Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Latest

view all