BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK made incredible sales history with their new album Born Pink.



On September 17, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK new album Born Pink sales surpassed over one million copies on the first day of its release.

Born Pink sold an outstanding total of 1,011,266 copies, according to Hanteo Chart.

BLACKPINK second studio album Born Pink featuring title track Shut Down both are shot to the top of music charts all around the world.

After this latest achievement, BLACKPINK overtakes SEVENTEEN and BTS with the third-highest first-day sales overall.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo.