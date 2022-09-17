 
Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez is going against her team's advice by making a movie with husband Ben Affleck just to keep “the spark alive” in their marriage, revealed source.

This comes following reports that the Marry Me star is worried that the Batman vs Superman actor might get bored of their relationship only few weeks after nuptials.

However, JLo’s team is advising her against her decision according to a report published by Heatworld as per Marca Magazine.

“Jen thinks they should make another movie together, even though Gigli bombed hard,” a source told the publication.

“Her team are advising against it, but Jen is a powerful producer with her own production company these days.

“She thinks it’s the perfect way to keep things exciting and stop Ben getting bored,” the insider added.

The outlet further shared that Lopez is stressed that she might end up getting divorced for a fourth time that too only two months after tying the knot. 

