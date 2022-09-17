Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queen's family

 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queens family

Meghan Markle seems to change her thoughts and attitude towards the Royal Family after witnessing their popularity at the Queen's funeral.

Harry's wife, who previously hurled insults at some members of the royal family, could be little carful in future while making any accusation.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royal alongside her hubby Prince Harry in 2020, made allegations against royal family during her tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey and continued discussing her bitter relationship with the family in her recent chat and podcasts.

Meghan has now understood that people love and pay whole respect to the late Queen and her family, and won't support or favour those who disgrace them to gain fame.

The Duchess has already cancelled her podcast following Queen's death. It’s unclear how long the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the UK, but whenever they make their return, their lives will continue to be complicated by the momentous events of the last week.

Lilibet and Archie's mom looked somber as she paid tribute to her mother-in-law. She was seen deep in thought through out the the mourning period. During her appearance at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, Meghan wore the earrings given to her by the Queen

It seems that Meghan might be repenting her hasty judgement about the Queen's family after being aware of their respect across the globe. The Duchess would also be thankful that she did not directly hurled insults at the Queen in her high-profile interviews and chat.

