Saturday Sep 17 2022
Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ after welcoming three girls

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘hoping for a boy after welcoming three girls, the source claims.

“They are hoping for a boy this time around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender.”

The pregnant actress, 35, and the Deadpool star, 45, “love being parents,” the insider says, noting that whether their fourth child is a boy or girl they are ready to expand their brood.

“The timing is perfect because all of their kids are two years apart so they’re keeping with the pattern,” the source adds.

Us confirmed on Thursday, September 15, that the Gossip Girl alum is expecting her fourth baby with Reynolds 


