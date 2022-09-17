 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queens Coffin

Prince Harry was full of emotions as he wore a military uniform for historic vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brother Prince William and other cousins on Saturday.

Heartfelt moments were seen when all eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren gathered to honour the late monarch in a moving vigil at Westminster Hall.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in his military uniform first time since he was stripped of his military titles in 2021.

The Royal Family shared the heartwarming moments to Twitter soon after the Queen’s grandchildren held a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Prince William, Prince Harry and their cousins — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn — gathered on Saturday to host a vigil honouring the late monarch ahead of her upcoming state funeral on Monday.

William, The Prince of Wales, led the procession in, followed by the Duke of Sussex, both dressed in their Blues and Royals uniforms.

Kate's hubby stood at the head of the Queen's coffin during the 15-minute vigil, flanked by Princess Anne's two children, Peter, 44, and Zara, 41. 

Meghan's husband Harry took his position at the foot of the coffin alongside Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie. 32. Their other cousins, Lady Louise, 18, and James, 14, stood at the middle of the coffin. 


