King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

Sunday Sep 18 2022
Sunday Sep 18, 2022

King Charles is seeking to amend a law on who can act as his official stand-in, according to The Telegraph.

"The move would see the Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed," the newspaper reported days after Charles became the king following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Several people said the Queen would not approve of the law if she were alive.

Commenting on the report, Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden said "This is excellent news".

