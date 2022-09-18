Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Reuters

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

LONDON: U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.

Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the globe for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral for Elizabeth on Monday.

Elizabeth's body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday, and people from all walks of life and from around the world have been filing past in a constant, emotional stream, many queuing overnight and some for up to 24 hours.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," Biden said in a message following news of the queen's death on Sept. 8.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying to the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

