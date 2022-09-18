Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

file footage

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William put on a rare show of PDA during a recent outing in Surrey ahead of the Queen’s funeral, after netizens called out their lack of affection during recent events.

This comes after Prince William attracted online backlash for allegedly not holding a car door open for Kate or for holding her hand; both actions specifically caught on camera between his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, travelled to Woking, Surrey to meet with British service men and women at the Pirbright Army Training Centre, and seemed particularly close to each other.

In pictures and videos from the day, Prince William was seen wrapping his arms around Kate while they talked to troops, with the gesture coming as a surprise to royal fans who have long maintained that they don’t engage in PDA due to their status as senior working royals.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan seem to have made it a point to always hold hands while in public, with many royal enthusiasts also calling them out for the same.



