 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File
A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A light drizzle is expected in the port city on Sunday (today) with partially cloudy weather, forecast the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The PMD said that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, including Karachi.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night, the Met Office added.

During the next two days, Karachi is expected to experience sunny weather and the temperature will range between 32-35 degrees Celsius. The mercury, however, is likely to hit 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The Met Office said that the sea breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis throughout the forecast period. 

More From Pakistan:

School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi

School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address UNGA on Sept 23, highlight action on climate change threat
Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Russia offered gas, wheat aid amid famine risk in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week

Weekly currency update: Dollar may surpass all time-high of Rs240 next week
Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak
WHO warns of ‘second disaster’ in Pakistan

WHO warns of ‘second disaster’ in Pakistan
PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims

PM calls on nation to donate blankets, baby food for flood victims
NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

NAB Amendment Bill: PM Shehbaz's graft cases among 50 sent back by accountability courts

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir

PM Shehbaz to decide on army chief's appointment after talks with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram Dastgir
In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools
PTI to launch nationwide protests against runaway inflation

PTI to launch nationwide protests against runaway inflation
The message from Karbala

The message from Karbala

Latest

view all