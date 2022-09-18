Karachi weather update: Drizzle likely today in port city

A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A light drizzle is expected in the port city on Sunday (today) with partially cloudy weather, forecast the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The PMD said that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, including Karachi.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night, the Met Office added.

During the next two days, Karachi is expected to experience sunny weather and the temperature will range between 32-35 degrees Celsius. The mercury, however, is likely to hit 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The Met Office said that the sea breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis throughout the forecast period.