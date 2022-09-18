Lilibet, Archie stay in US as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Queen’s vigil?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet are believed to be in America as their parents are attending vigils for Queen Elizabeth in UK.



Meghan and Harry arrived in Britain without their kids before the sad demise of the Queen earlier his month for charity work.

Although, the exact whereabouts of Lilibet and Archie remained unknown, it is believed they are in the care of nannies and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland at multi-million mansion in Montecito, California.

According to the Daily Mail, Doria was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan are considering flying Archie and Lilibet to Britain to attend the funeral of the Queen.

Previously, they joined the late Queen at a private lunch in Windsor around the time of Lilibet’s first birthday in June.