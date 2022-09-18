 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Meghan Markle wants to 'reign over England': 'Destroying Prince Harry's family'

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Meghan Markle accused of wanting the ‘reigns of England’ amid allegations she wants to ‘destroy’ the Royal Family.

Royal author and biographer Meghan Mccain issued this shocking claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “I never really held very strong thoughts about the Royals until Harry and Meghan splashed onto the scene.”

“Since then, I've recognized that there is much to appreciate – especially the inspiring example set by the queen. But I've also come to recognize something else: Meghan doesn't mind tearing the Royal family apart.”

“And here's why: Harry and Meghan are in the business of Harry and Meghan. And when they're creating chaos, business is good.”

“Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice. After skipping town, they are no longer working Royals and they don't want to be.”

“They want to be A-list celebrities in America. They want to make Barack and Michelle Obama-sized money off podcasts and streaming deals. And possibly most significantly, they do not want to play second fiddle to anyone.”

She further added, “To be blunt – they want to be King Harry and Queen Meghan.”

“No matter how many magazine covers Harry and Meghan grace, or interviews they give or bombshells they drop to Oprah, they will never reign over England.”

