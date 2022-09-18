 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Royal family will sail on without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana’s former private secretary, has shared his opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future with the royal family.

Princess Diana's aide thinks the royal family won't wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The institution of the royal family will “sail on” without the California-based royal couple, according to Jephson.

“Harry and Meghan have made their own decision, they’ve gone off to do something else,” he said.

He added: “The institution won’t wait for them.”

In his first speech as King on Friday, Charles addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Besides giving a moving tribute to the late Queen, the new monarch also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

It appears to be a signal from King Charles III that his son Harry is still very much a member of his loving family, but that doesn’t mean Harry's father will let the Sussexes get away with whatever they want.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts

Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts
Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?
King Charles wanting to show Prince Harry he’s ‘still valued’?

King Charles wanting to show Prince Harry he’s ‘still valued’?
Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit

Jennifer Lopez cuts professional figure in stylish vibrant white suit
Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List
Prince Andrew makes fans cry with heart melting tribute to Queen: 'Mummy I will treasure your love forever'

Prince Andrew makes fans cry with heart melting tribute to Queen: 'Mummy I will treasure your love forever'
Jacinda Ardern recalls Queen Elizabeth’s best advice as leader and mother

Jacinda Ardern recalls Queen Elizabeth’s best advice as leader and mother

Latest

view all