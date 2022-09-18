Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana’s former private secretary, has shared his opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future with the royal family.

Princess Diana's aide thinks the royal family won't wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The institution of the royal family will “sail on” without the California-based royal couple, according to Jephson.

“Harry and Meghan have made their own decision, they’ve gone off to do something else,” he said.

He added: “The institution won’t wait for them.”

In his first speech as King on Friday, Charles addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Besides giving a moving tribute to the late Queen, the new monarch also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

It appears to be a signal from King Charles III that his son Harry is still very much a member of his loving family, but that doesn’t mean Harry's father will let the Sussexes get away with whatever they want.