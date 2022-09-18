 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

King Charles wont restore Prince Harrys military titles

King Charles III, who allowed his son Prince Harry to wear military uniform for historic vigil at the Queen's coffin, does not seem to restore his military patronages.

The Queen's demise has brought all royals together and paved ways for them to stay united by burying the hatchet.

Now, the ball is in Harry's court, as his father has already done much for him and would be expecting the same from the Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle's hubby has a chance to make amends with his royal relatives.

Harry is being urged to overcome his aggression to amicably resolve the issues with his royal relatives.

Harry, who was stripped of his military titles last year, fought back his emotions as he was given special permission by King Charles. He wore the military uniform for the first time since 2020.

The Duke, who served 10 years in the British Army, was not allowed to wear a military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state.

Having quit royal duties he's no longer allowed to wear his military uniform to royal events, such as Prince Philip's funeral. The palace also declined a request to lay a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph monument in London, in November 2021, on Remembrance Sunday, Britain's Memorial Day.

Royal experts and fans speculate that Charles won't restore the Duke's title as it might affect the the new King's reputation among his people.

According to previous reports, Meghan Markle had found it incredibly difficult to watch Harry lose his all-important military patronages.

More From Entertainment:

Queen would be 'proud' of youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn: royal fans

Queen would be 'proud' of youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn: royal fans
Kim Kardashian steps outside in style: Keeps friendly distance with Kanye West at North's game

Kim Kardashian steps outside in style: Keeps friendly distance with Kanye West at North's game
Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes

Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes
Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts

Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts
Amanda Holden talks to ‘emotional mourners’ who wait for hours to view Queen's coffin

Amanda Holden talks to ‘emotional mourners’ who wait for hours to view Queen's coffin
Meghan Markle ‘playing gambit’ for US takeover’?

Meghan Markle ‘playing gambit’ for US takeover’?
Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?

Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?

Latest

view all