King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles

King Charles III, who allowed his son Prince Harry to wear military uniform for historic vigil at the Queen's coffin, does not seem to restore his military patronages.

The Queen's demise has brought all royals together and paved ways for them to stay united by burying the hatchet.



Now, the ball is in Harry's court, as his father has already done much for him and would be expecting the same from the Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle's hubby has a chance to make amends with his royal relatives.

Harry is being urged to overcome his aggression to amicably resolve the issues with his royal relatives.

Harry, who was stripped of his military titles last year, fought back his emotions as he was given special permission by King Charles. He wore the military uniform for the first time since 2020.

The Duke, who served 10 years in the British Army, was not allowed to wear a military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state.

Having quit royal duties he's no longer allowed to wear his military uniform to royal events, such as Prince Philip's funeral. The palace also declined a request to lay a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph monument in London, in November 2021, on Remembrance Sunday, Britain's Memorial Day.

Royal experts and fans speculate that Charles won't restore the Duke's title as it might affect the the new King's reputation among his people.

According to previous reports, Meghan Markle had found it incredibly difficult to watch Harry lose his all-important military patronages.

