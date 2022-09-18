King Charles III to force Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’?

file footage

King Charles III is expected to force his problematic brother Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’ after the death of their mother, Queen Elizabeth, on September 8, 2022.



Royal expert Victoria Ward was quoted by Express UK as saying that Prince Andrew’s position in the royal family is in peril after the death of the Queen, who famously favoured him, even after he was embroiled in major controversies in recent years.

As per Ward, it is increasingly clear that his chances of returning back into the royal fold completely are ‘no more’ under King Charles III.

“He (Charles) has repeatedly insisted that the controversy surrounding the duke should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the monarchy and has personally stepped in more than once in recent months to keep him out of the public eye,” Ward said.

The expert went on to share that while Prince Andrew is sure to be in talks with King Charles to devise a plan for his future, it certainly doesn’t mean that he will make a return

“No one believes it will involve any semblance of a return to royal duty,” she said.

“Perhaps, had she lived for many more years, she may have tried to help him stage some kind of a comeback. But now, there is no way back,” the claims concluded.