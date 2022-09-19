Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

Prince Andrew turns emotional during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall.



The Duke of York arrived in Westminster behind the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth’s casket, and in toe with his brother King Charles III, and sister Princess Anne.

He appeared to bite his lip right in the middle of the final procession.

This comes after Prince Andrew released a statement highlighting his emotions following the Queen’s death.

It read, “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and a privilege to serve you.”

“Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.”

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”

“I will mill your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”