 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

File Footage 

Bears Grylls and actor Sophie Winkleman joined the Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Chief Scout and the Peep Show star were among the mourners who paid respects to the Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the television personality was spotted waving at onlookers who gathered outside the Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch.

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queens funeral at Westminster Abbey

Winkleman was seen at the funeral along with her husband Lord Frederick Windsor, and his mother, Princess Michael of Kent.

Celebs Sophie Winkleman, Bear Grylls attend Queens funeral at Westminster Abbey

In a previous tribute to the Queen, Grylls said that he was “lucky” to meet the late monarch “on a bunch of different occasions.”

“The times I met her, the times she lit up the most, was whenever we did something Scouting. I think it was one of the organisations she was most proud to represent.

“I remember especially in 2012 driving her up and down the ranks as she inspected all the Queen’s Scouts,” he added.

“This was the time when her face was just a huge beaming smile from start to finish. She just loved seeing young people get opportunities and skills routed in old fashioned values like kindness, loyalty, friendship and respect that never go out of fashion.”

More From Entertainment:

Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession

Teary-eyed Piers Morgan praises 'spine-tingling' Queen funeral procession
Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list

Royals from all over the world attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Complete list
Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey

Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey
Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch

Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch
Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’

Mike Myers ‘still gutted’ on Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Permanent part of my life’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession

Pic: Prince Andrew in tears over Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession
‘Distressed’ Kate Middleton ‘struggling’ with Queens death

‘Distressed’ Kate Middleton ‘struggling’ with Queens death
Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Live feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey

Live feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral
Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession

Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession

Latest

view all