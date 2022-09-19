 
Monday Sep 19 2022
Andrew Lloyd Webber looks back at his memories with the Queen

Andrew Lloyd Webber looked back at his memories with the Queen days after her passing on September 8, revealing he had 'got to know her off-duty.'

While guests made their way into Westminster Abbey on Monday morning the composer, 74, was speaking to Huw Edwards on the BBC and recalled his memories with the monarch.

He explained that his relationship with the Queen grew after she celebrated her 60th birthday and Lord Lloyd-Webber, famed for The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar, to name a few, was asked by Prince Edward, to write a musical for her.

He said: 'Well I suppose my first meeting would have been probably just at various openings but I got to know her rather better when some years ago, well it would have been for her 60th birthday.’

'She was always the Queen but it was quite wonderful to have the occasional chat with her sometimes.’

During the interview with broadcaster Huw, Lord Lloyd-Webber spoke about the significance of today, which has seen 2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs, and hundreds of members of the public come together at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's state funeral.

All I can say is that I feel very, very, very lucky and privileged to have actually met what has to be probably the most remarkable woman of the past 50 years, 70 years – what more can one say?'

Days after her passing on September 8, Lord Lloyd-Webber posted a tribute to the late Queen on his Instagram, sharing images of himself and Her Majesty throughout the years.


