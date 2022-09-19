 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears during the funeral service for the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Countess of Wessex, who was known as Her Majesty's closest daughter-in-law, was seen wiping away tears with a tissue.

While the Queen's youngest son was seen using his white gloves to mop up his tears during a very emotional service.

The Wessex pair was seated on the front row, alongside King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Princess Royal, Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York was also seen crying as he entered the historical church for the service.

Members of the royal family were among 2,000 mourners – including world leaders, senior politicians, and other royals from across the globe – gathered at the historical church on Monday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC
King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen
King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin

King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin
Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral
Why 'Stranger Things' star desperate for a spin-off? Find out

Why 'Stranger Things' star desperate for a spin-off? Find out

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle join historic procession behind Queen's coffin

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle join historic procession behind Queen's coffin

Latest

view all