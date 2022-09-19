 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan makes 'brave move' requesting 'one-to-one' meeting with Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle could be trying to 'clear air' as the Duchess has reportedly requested King Charles III for a meeting before her return to California.

A royal expert made sensational revelations about the Suits alum who is seemingly eyeing discussion on crucial royal matters in the meeting.

Commentator Neil Sean on his YouTube channel claimed that Meghan is hoping to patch up with the 73-year-old monarch.

“Allegedly, she’d now like, before their return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” the expert said.,

“According to that good source, this [request] was made in a formal letter; this is how you write to the King, through his equerry and then of course that’s passed on etc,” he added.

“Basically according to this letter, she feels it would be an opportunity to clear the air, sort the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years,” Neil said.

“Truthfully, we have no idea whether this is going to go forwards… But I think it’s a very brave move for Meghan,” the commentator said.

