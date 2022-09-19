 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Reese Witherspoon has left many gushing on social media as she shared cute moments from her family time.

Taking to Instagram, Reese shared a swoon-worthy snap with her lookalike mother Betty, 73, and doppelganger daughter Ava, 23 as they enjoyed Sunday brunch together.

The Legally Blonde star looked gorgeous in the image, wearing a classic white shirt and styling her hair in voluminous waves while flashing a wide grin.

Meanwhile, her mother Betty, who worked as a labor-and-delivery nurse, flaunted her youthful visage and infectious smile as she beamed broadly in the image.

Ava looked lovely wearing a white strappy top and her hair pulled into two French plait braids.

While all three posed for the family picture, followers of Reese flocked to the comments section to gush over them.

One wrote, 'Love this crew', while another echoed, 'Love this so much!!'

'So stunning all 3 generations!', a third said, while a fourth penned: 'Y’all are literally precious.'

'What a great picture!', said another, while one follower simply wrote, 'Spectacular.'

The post comes after Reese celebrate her 'favourite' daughter on her special day earlier this month.

The actress paid tribute to her eldest child Ava with a sweet post in honour of her 23rd birthday.

Reese, who shares Ava with actor ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, posted a beautiful photo of the lookalike mother-daughter pair posing in front of a beach sunset.


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’

Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’
Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute

Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute
Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral

Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral
Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch

Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation
Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos
Similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

Similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside
Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years
Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit
Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

Latest

view all