Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shares her pictures from different angles in which she can be seen rocking a traditional pastel yellow frock. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who keeps her followers engaged with her fashion photos and funny Reels on Instagram, has once again shared an update.



Sania, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shares pictures from different angles in which she can be seen rocking a traditional pastel yellow frock.

"When it’s all yellow," she captioned her pictures shared on Instagram.

To complete her look she paired her eastern outfit will golden heels and minimal jewellery, the tennis star parted her hair from the middle and left her curls dangling.



Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up more than 60,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.