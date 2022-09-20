 
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor in private family burial ceremony

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor in private family burial ceremony

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest on Monday in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle´s St George´s Chapel, according to the official website of the royal family.

The Queen was buried with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret after a private burial service attended by King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family fought back their tears as they witnessed the Queen's burial.

The Queen has been farewelled in a touching funeral service in front of devastated royal family members, world leaders, and tens of thousands of visibly upset mourners who gathered to celebrate the longest-serving monarch’s decorated life on the throne.

Prince and Princess of Wales shared touching tributes to the late Queen, saying: "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."

Leaders including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss were just some of the VIPs among the sea of 2,000 black-clothed guests inside Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Invitees filed into the church hours ahead of the funeral, while tens of thousands of mourners lined the 36 kilometres of footpaths and roads from the historic building to her final resting place next to her husband and love of her life, Prince Philip, in Windsor.

