 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Meghan Markle has sparked major pregnancy rumours with her appearance at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex, who donned a black outfit paired with a hate on the late monarch's final rites, is spotted with a potential baby bump in her photos from the procession.

Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas turned to his Twitter to fuel the rumour.

"Wait a minute," he wrote.

Royal admirers were quick to chime in an comment on the viral photo.

"If so I bet it will be a healthy one!" wrote one.

"When you can't wait for the Queen to be buried, before stealing her persona," mocked another.

A third recalled: "I remember though them saying having more than 2 children was bad for the environment… mind you, King Grandad could be softer if they have more babies that he doesn’t get to meet!"

Meghan and Prince Harry are parents to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. The couple welcomed their son in 2019 and daughter in 2021.

