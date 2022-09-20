PM Shehbaz Sharif to tell Pakistan's 'story of anguish and pain' at UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/File

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches New York to attend 77th session of UNGA.

Promises to raise issues calling for immediate attention of international community.

To attend various events organised by int'l organisations on sidelines of UNGA session.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), starting today (Tuesday), the first in-person session since 2019 after which all meetings were made virtual due to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif informed about his arrival in New York a few hours ago, saying he is there "to tell Pakistan's story to the world."

"A story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA and bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention," the premier wrote.

On his arrival at the John F Kennedy International Airport today, the premier was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan and other senior officers.

As per a statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson, PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the UNGA session on September 23, during which the focus of his speech will be on the challenges faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb are accompanying the prime minister during the trip alongside other senior officials.



ADB expresses support

Shorlty after the PM reached New York, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also shared a statement expressing support for Pakistan, saying that it is working "quickly to provide a significant package of relief and rehabilitation".

The ADB said that the relief package is designed to support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term.

It said that further details will be provided about the new assistance package when it is finalised.

PM’s schedule in US

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the prime minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.



The premier will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations. Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the United States.

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with the international media.