BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

The debut of Rush Hour by J-Hope of BTS and Crush will be released tomorrow September 22, 2022 .

Crush had announced his new song Rush Hour earlier this month and now she has revealed his collaboration with BTS J-Hope.

Crush is a famous South Korean hip-hop singer and producer. His real name is Shin Hyo-seob . This would be Crush comeback after his military service.