Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

BTS' J-Hope surprises ARMY with the new teaser of  collaboration music  video Rush Hour with Crush.

The second teaser of the collaboration music video between BTS J-Hope and Crush, Rush Hour has been revealed.

A few seconds of the upcoming single was shared by Crush on their Instagram account and it features BTS' J-Hope.



The debut of Rush Hour by J-Hope of BTS and Crush will be released tomorrow September 22, 2022 .

Crush had announced his new song Rush Hour earlier this month and now she has revealed his collaboration with BTS J-Hope.

Crush is a famous South Korean hip-hop singer and producer. His real name is Shin Hyo-seob . This would be Crush comeback after his military service.

