Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Lady Gaga performed the final concert of the Chromatica Ball tour in Miami on September 17.

Following the concert’s abrupt ending amid a dangerous rain and lightning storm, a video has gone viral on the internet of a security guard, who mistook a drag queen for the Bad Romance singer.

The clip was re-shared by the drag queen herself, Penelopy Jean, who has dubbed herself “Dollar Tree Gaga."

In the hilarious clip, Jean was seen clad in a dazzling outfit - strikingly similar to Gaga’s - as a security guard follows her through a crowded hallway and shields her from concertgoers.

“I’m a drag queen,” she clarified to the guard, “I’m not Lady Gaga," leaving the guard in shock and astonishment.

The viral clip garnered massive reactions online. One commenter wrote, "You looked identical to her! I had to do a double take when I first saw you last night. Fabulous x 1000!!"

The House of Gucci star was forced to cut her Miami concert short due to severe weather conditions.

She took to her Instagram handle and apologized to fans with a tearful video. “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,”

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me,” she added.

