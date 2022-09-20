Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to an amusement park, wins two toys for her

Akshay Kumar to feature in the film 'Ram Setu' next

Akshay Kumar recently took time out for daughter Nitara, took her to an amusement park, also won two stuffed toys for her.

He shared a video on Instagram where the two can be seen walking together carrying two stuffed toys. Akshay wrote: “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I have felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”

See post:

Both Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna have tried to hide Nitara’s face consciously every time when they share posts. Even though, they keep sharing each and every update about her on social media.



On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s film Raksha Bandhan. The film did not really go well at the box office. He also just had an OTT release with the film Cuttputlli.

IndiaToday reports that the actor will be next seen in the film Ram Setu opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.