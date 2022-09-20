 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'Andor' originally slated to trump 'Star Wars' original trilogy period: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Andor originally slated to trump Star Wars original trilogy period: Report
'Andor' originally slated to trump 'Star Wars' original trilogy period: Report  

Star Wars Andor is originally planned for 15 years, however, Diego Luna, was ruled out as cannot able to look younger, according to Rolling Stone. 

The 42-year-old actor explained, "Lucasfilm’s original concept was a five-season show, with each 12-episode season covering a year in the story, and both Gilroy and Luna initially signed on for that enormous commitment. “I realized how much I missed this job and missed this character.

But around the time they were shooting the show’s fifth and sixth episodes in Scotland, the duo sat down, had some drinks, and decided they had agreed to an impossible plan. At the rate it was taking to make the show, five seasons would’ve turned out to be a commitment of 15 years.

Later, the show's filmmaker said, “It was just like, ‘We can’t possibly do this. It’s a massive, massive undertaking, and Diego wouldn’t be able to play a younger man over the next 15 years. We wouldn’t be able to physically do it. And we were like, ‘Oh, my God, what are we gonna do?’ So at first it was desperation, and then a very lucky, elegant solution presented itself.”

Andor will debut on the Disney+ on September 9, which is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

More From Entertainment:

Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her

Elton John remembers Queen Elizabeth while recalling ‘joyous’ memories with her
Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’

Gigi Hadid drops glimpse from daughter Khai’s birthday: ‘Our angel girl turned 2’
Gigi Hadid puts on united front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's birthday

Gigi Hadid puts on united front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's birthday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly signed anti-cheating clause before wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly signed anti-cheating clause before wedding

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations
Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy
Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death
Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Amanda Holden looks stunning in turquoise tuxedo dress: Photos

Amanda Holden looks stunning in turquoise tuxedo dress: Photos
‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Latest

view all