'Andor' originally slated to trump 'Star Wars' original trilogy period: Report

Star Wars Andor is originally planned for 15 years, however, Diego Luna, was ruled out as cannot able to look younger, according to Rolling Stone.

The 42-year-old actor explained, "Lucasfilm’s original concept was a five-season show, with each 12-episode season covering a year in the story, and both Gilroy and Luna initially signed on for that enormous commitment. “I realized how much I missed this job and missed this character.

But around the time they were shooting the show’s fifth and sixth episodes in Scotland, the duo sat down, had some drinks, and decided they had agreed to an impossible plan. At the rate it was taking to make the show, five seasons would’ve turned out to be a commitment of 15 years.

Later, the show's filmmaker said, “It was just like, ‘We can’t possibly do this. It’s a massive, massive undertaking, and Diego wouldn’t be able to play a younger man over the next 15 years. We wouldn’t be able to physically do it. And we were like, ‘Oh, my God, what are we gonna do?’ So at first it was desperation, and then a very lucky, elegant solution presented itself.”

Andor will debut on the Disney+ on September 9, which is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."