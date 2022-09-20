 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amanda Holden looks stunning in turquoise tuxedo dress: Photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Amanda Holden put her toned body on display after spending the last week as a roving reporter and chatted to the emotional mourners who waited hours to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

As Amanda returned to the office she was seen looking gorgeous in a form-fitting turquoise tuxedo dress, which was buttoned down the front.

In the photos, the TV and radio presenter, 51, who was dressed to the nines put on a leggy display in the thigh-grazing garment, which she teamed with a pair of black stilettos.

The mother of two also carried a black bag as she further styled her glam look with a gold chain and delicate necklaces.

The TV and radio presenter, 51, made her way to Westminster Hall on Friday to chat with members of the public who were queuing to view the Queen's coffin, following Her Majesty's death on Thursday, September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Sharing clips from her visit to Instagram, the TV personality penned that there were 'Friendships forged forever in shared grief' among the crowds.

Sharing a video to her 1.8M followers as she looked out, the star wrote: 'My privilege to talk to some of you queuing and coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was incredible .. friendships forged forever in shared grief ..'


