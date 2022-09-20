 
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeths funeral

British public life has resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, while the royal family remains in mourning for another week.

Flags on government buildings returned to full mast and clean-up operation launched on Tuesday.

UK's new prime minister Liz Truss, appointed by the Queen just two days before she died on September 8, resumed her duty and flew to the UN General Assembly hours after delivering a biblical reading at the Queen's funeral.

Following a public holiday for the funeral, business life was resuming, and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by the estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London on Monday.

Legislators are set to take an oath of allegiance to their new sovereign, as political life also resumes after the official period of government mourning.

