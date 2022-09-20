 
Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton's lives are about to see major changes after they embrace new roles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Waleses have been preparing to embrace massive change in their lives.

“Prince William has been groomed for this moment from the day he was born. But even he will now be aware of changes to his life that he hadn’t considered,” he observed, reported OK!

“Right now, they’re holding onto the side of the ship and working out what happens next as the storm of new life passes. The Queen’s death is seismic, changing everything for William – most notably his life with Kate,” the expert continued.

He further explained: “The Waleses are experts, but I know how much pressure William feels. Back in the day, he’d ask journalists how we thought he was doing,” recalls Duncan, who was previously a royal reporter.”

“Nowadays, he’ll consult his team behind the scenes. He’s meticulous in his preparation and detail. I think he and Kate will both be fine. William’s new role was one of the few things that the Queen didn’t worry about,” Larcombe said.

