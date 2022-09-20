Twinkle Khanna opens up on going back to university life: ‘surreal’

Mrs Funnybones author Twinkle Khanna is all excited to embark on this new phase of her life.



On Tuesday, the columnist and former actress turned to Instagram and announced that she’s “going back to university life”.

In a short reel, Twinkle could be seen jumping with joy as she wrote, “There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey.”

The novelist informed that it took her almost two years to “plan all the logistics” but now it’s all done and she would be able to pursue her Master’s degree in Life and Creative Writing.

In her note, Twinkle also mentioned that going back to university “will be surreal this coming week”.

“Being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions,” she added.

Meanwhile, the writer was showered with lots of love and good luck messages from celebs, fans and friends.



Hritik Roshan reacted to the news and commented, “Aaaah love it.”

Sussanne Khan said, “Wowwww this is so inspiring!! Have an incredible time darling.”

“You Rockstar,” remarked Sonali Bendre.