Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Cardi B gives a sneak peek of her romantic dinner date with partner Offset

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Cardi B was spotted enjoying a romantic date night with her partner Offset on Monday and netizens are in awe of their couple.

The rapper, 29, took to her Instagram Stories and shared clips of the couple's night out, which saw them enjoy a romantic candlelit meal.

The hitmaker donned a black figure-hugging dress for the evening as she cosied up to her beau, 30.

Cardi styled her locks into a sleek updo for the evening and added to her outfit with a pair of shimmering diamond earrings.

Offset opted for a laid-back look as he sported a multi-coloUred varsity jacket and a pair of white tracksuit bottoms.

Cardi and Offset first began dating in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Kulture, four, the following year.

The pair secretly married in September 2017 but later divorced, before getting back together and welcoming their son Wave, 12 months.

The outing comes after Cardi resolved a years-long criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. 


