Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ to royal family with Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry is said to have lost his last ‘anchor’ attaching him to the royal family with the death of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, a psychoanalyst and body language expert has claimed.

The comment came from Dr. Robi Ludwig, who told Fox News that it was evident on Prince Harry’s face just how much he has given up for his life with wife Meghan Markle.

As per Ludwig: “Harry has to focus on his wife, indicated by his body language of holding her hand and leaning toward her.”

“Harry looks sad about the day and one can imagine feels like a man between two worlds… He's given up a lot and his contemplative face is showing the pain for everything that has happened over the years,” she added.

Ludwig further suggested: “I don't think Harry ever anticipated that his actions would cause this type of lasting strife. If the queen was his anchor to the family, that, too, has been lost."