Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle 'firm squeeze' to help her survive funeral

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Prince Harry initiated ensured his wife Meghan Markle felt comforted at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The royal couple, who is big on PDA, gave fans a set of loved-up moments for their admirers from Her Majesty's final rites.

A funeral attendee, Attorney Pranav Bhanot, touched upon one such moment, where Harry affectionately squeezed Meghan's hand.

"You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told PEOPLE.

"I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan," he continued. "When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable."

Meghan and Harry left their position as working royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

